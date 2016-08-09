CCTV of Glasgow shopkeeper's killer

Media player
CCTV of Glasgow shopkeeper Asad Shah's killer
CCTV footage shows the moments before Tanveer Ahmed attacked and killed Glasgow shopkeeper Asad Shah.
The attack began in Mr Shah's shop in the Shawlands area of Glasgow and continued in the street where the 40-year-old died.
Ahmed then walked to a bus stop and waited for the police.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Glasgow and will serve a minimum of 27 years for what judge Lady Rae called "a brutal, barbaric, and horrific crime, resulting from intolerance".
Footage: Crown Office
09 Aug 2016
