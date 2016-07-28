Newlyweds Sammy and Mike Birnie have trashed their wedding attire for a "trash the dress" photoshoot.

The Banchory couple used mud, coloured paint and champagne for the pictures.

Photographer Logan Sangster uploaded the end result to social media where Mike said they had provided inspiration for similar like-minded people.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland Sammy said she wanted to do something different with her dress, rather than store it after the big day.

Photos: Logan Sangster/Deeside Photographics