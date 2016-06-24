Dawn breaks over the River Clyde

Video

Time-lapse footage shows dawn breaking over the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The city's citizens, like those everywhere else in the country, awoke to a politically-changed landscape after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he is to step down and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the decision means she will begin legislative preparations for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Politics may change but sunrise is one of the things in life you can be sure of.