Flags fly at half mast for Jo Cox

Flags are flying at half mast in Edinburgh as a mark of respect to Jo Cox, the MP who died on Thursday.

The Scottish Parliament, the Scottish government's St Andrew's House and Holyrood Palace have all lowered their flags.

The 41-year-old Labour MP was shot and stabbed as she prepared to attend a constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

A 52-year-old man, named locally as Tommy Mair, has been arrested.