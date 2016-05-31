Police interview Rachel and Nyomi Fee

Media player
Rachel and Nyomi Fee have been found guilty of the murder of two-year-old Liam.
The toddler was found dead in a house in Glenrothes on 22 March 2014.
Both had denied murdering Liam and blamed another child for his death.
During police interviews Rachel was asked about items in Liam's bedroom and what they were used for.
Nyomi was asked about internet searches made following Liam's death.
Footage: Crown Office
31 May 2016
