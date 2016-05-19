Video

The hairstyles of two ministers raised more than a few laughs in Holyrood.

During the customary japes which now precede the ratification of new ministers to the Scottish Parliament, MSP Jackson Carlaw took aim at Derek Mackay and Humza Yousaf.

The deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives quipped that while Mr Yousaf''s hair remained "dark and lustrous", the same could not be said of the new cabinet secretary for finance and constitution and despite his attempts to keep it so.

Replying to the genial retorts, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defended both her ministers before acknowledging that she could not mislead parliament on whether Mr Mackay had had a little help in retaining his once dark locks.