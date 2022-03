Footage reveals the precision and strength of one of Scotland's greatest birds of prey as it dives to catch its quarry.

It took Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart cameraman Lindsay McCrae one week to capture the moment in Inverness-shire.

Every detail is revealed in this footage which was filmed at 800 frames per second.

