Nasa humanoid 'starts work' in UK lab

A team at the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics has started work with one of the world's most advanced humanoids on the planet, NASA's Valkyrie robot.
The two-legged, human shaped robot has been developed with the ultimate goal of sending robots to explore the surface of Mars.
BBC reporter Victoria Gill had exclusive access as the team started to teach the robot the skills it will need for space exploration.
04 May 2016
