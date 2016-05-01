Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish Conservative Party pledges on education
The leaders of the main political parties in Scotland have been asked how they will improve education.
Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson says her party will reverse cuts to Scotland's further education sector, increase childcare provision up to four years old, give teachers more power over their schools.
Read what the other parties' pledges are on health care: Holyrood election 2016: Where the parties stand on education.
01 May 2016
