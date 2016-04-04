Gender recognition law to be reviewed
Video

Scotland to review gender recognition law

Equal rights campaigners in Scotland have welcomed the announcement of a review of gender recognition law for transgender people.

They say it could, for the first time, allow people to legally change gender themselves.

But the move has been described by opponents as "insanity".

BBC Scotland's Andrew Black reports.

