1970s killer whale Dopey Dick spotted off Scotland
Scientists studying Scotland's killer whales have made a remarkable discovery.
They have identified a whale which hit the headlines in the 1970s after swimming up the River Foyle in Northern Ireland.
Back then, he was dubbed "Dopey Dick".
Today, he's known as Comet... and is still believed to be alive and well.
BBC Scotland's environment correspondent, David Miller, reports.
01 Apr 2016
