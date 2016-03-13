Video

The Aurora Borealis created a rainbow of colour in the night sky over Scotland on 6 March.

Two cameras took over 400 photographs, from around 21:30 on Sunday night through to Monday morning, to capture the light display shown in this time-lapse footage.

Francis Principe-Gillespie from Cleish, near Kinross, told BBC Scotland that he thought "ooh, that's not normal" when he spotted the unusual colours from his house.

Footage: Francis Principe-Gillespie