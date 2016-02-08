Media player
Scientists develop dog IQ test which could help with dementia
You might think your dog is a pretty clever boy, or girl, but now you can prove it using a new canine IQ test.
A team based at Edinburgh University have helped trial the test on Border Collies.
The point of the exercise - apparently - is that it could help our understanding of the link between human health and intelligence.
BBC Scotland's Lisa Summers has been finding out more.
08 Feb 2016
