Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GPs in deprived areas 'lose out on patient funding'
New research suggests that GPs in deprived areas are not getting the funding they need to tackle health inequalities and have less time to devote to patients.
The study, commissioned by the Scottish government, found that patients in the poorest areas have £7 less spent on them a year compared to those in the most affluent areas.
The Scottish government says it is reviewing funding formulae.
BBC Scotland health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.
-
30 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-34946349/gps-in-deprived-areas-lose-out-on-patient-fundingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window