Cargo ship guided through stormy seas off Shetland
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released a video of a cargo ship being towed through stormy seas to Kirkwall harbour.
Two lifeboats, a coastguard tug and a helicopter were involved in the rescue, after the 99m-long Skog began taking on water.
Footage was filmed from the Shetland coastguard helicopter on Tuesday morning.
Pictures: Maritime and Coastguard Agency
24 Nov 2015
