Cargo ship and coastguard vessel
Video

Cargo ship guided through stormy seas off Shetland

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released a video of a cargo ship being towed through stormy seas to Kirkwall harbour.

Two lifeboats, a coastguard tug and a helicopter were involved in the rescue, after the 99m-long Skog began taking on water.

Footage was filmed from the Shetland coastguard helicopter on Tuesday morning.

Pictures: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

  • 24 Nov 2015