Sky's the limit for new planetarium

Have you ever wondered what the surface of Mars looks like close up? Or what it is like to venture outside the Milky Way? Well, now's your chance.

In a couple of weeks, Scotland's first full-dome digital planetarium will open to the public at the Glasgow Science Centre.

Suzanne Allan had the full cosmic experience and talked to the centre's astronomer Steve Owens.

  • 25 Aug 2015