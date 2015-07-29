Video

An orphaned pine marten that took up residence in a family home in Stirlingshire is being cared for at a rescue centre.

Householder David Paterson says the animal came in through a cat flap, ate the cats' food and then slept in its bed: "Once it was finished eating food, it trotted upstairs, found a cat bed, curled up and went to sleep."

Scottish SPCA staff hope Edan can be returned to the wild within the next few weeks.