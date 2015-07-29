Video

The largest section of the HMS Prince of Wales, the second Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier, has been moved out of its dock hall, at BAE Systems yard on the River Clyde, for the first time.

Lower block 04, the hull of the ship, weighs over 11,000 tonnes and is larger than a complete Type 45 destroyer.

A single operator controlled nearly 2,000 wheels, moving at 1mph and taking over an hour to complete the move.

The hull will be transferred to a barge before leaving the Clyde for Rosyth at the end of August.