Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge Royal Navy aircraft carrier hull moved
The largest section of the HMS Prince of Wales, the second Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier, has been moved out of its dock hall, at BAE Systems yard on the River Clyde, for the first time.
Lower block 04, the hull of the ship, weighs over 11,000 tonnes and is larger than a complete Type 45 destroyer.
A single operator controlled nearly 2,000 wheels, moving at 1mph and taking over an hour to complete the move.
The hull will be transferred to a barge before leaving the Clyde for Rosyth at the end of August.
-
29 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window