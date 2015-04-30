Photographs by Fabrizio Gianni
Fabrizio Gianni brings high fashion to Falkirk

The work of renowned Italian fashion photographer Fabrizio Gianni is to go on display in his home town of Falkirk.

A new exhibition of his work for fashion magazines such as Italian Elle, Italian and French Vogue, GQ, Harper's, Bazaar and Figaro opens in the town on Friday.

BBC Scotland's Julie Peacock has been to meet him.

