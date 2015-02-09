Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plan to close Scotland's learning gap
Plans have been unveiled which are designed to help bridge the attainment gap between pupils from poor backgrounds and those from wealthier households in Scotland.
The proposals will draw on schemes with a proven track record, including a similar project in London.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it will be backed by a £100m fund.
BBC Scotland's Andrew Anderson reports from the launch in Dundee.
-
09 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window