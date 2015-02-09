Nicola Sturgeon in a classroom
Plan to close Scotland's learning gap

Plans have been unveiled which are designed to help bridge the attainment gap between pupils from poor backgrounds and those from wealthier households in Scotland.

The proposals will draw on schemes with a proven track record, including a similar project in London.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it will be backed by a £100m fund.

BBC Scotland's Andrew Anderson reports from the launch in Dundee.

