Video

Aberdeen has had the dubious honour of being named the winner of this year's Carbuncle Award for Scotland's most dismal town.

The Granite City beat off competition from Cumbernauld, East Kilbride and Leven.

Previous winners have included New Cumnock, Linwood and Glenrothes.

Architecture magazine Urban Realm said recent developments in the city have not paid tribute to the its rich architectural heritage.