Storm-whipped waves lash Orkney
Video shows huge waves battering the west coast of mainland Orkney.
Gusts reached over 100mph as a storm swept across Scotland from the Atlantic Ocean.
Thousands of homes have been left without power, schools closed, there was structural damage to buildings and widespread travel disruption due to the bad weather.
Footage: Alasdair Skene
09 Jan 2015
