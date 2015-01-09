Waves hit Orkney
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Storm-whipped waves lash Orkney

Video shows huge waves battering the west coast of mainland Orkney.

Gusts reached over 100mph as a storm swept across Scotland from the Atlantic Ocean.

Thousands of homes have been left without power, schools closed, there was structural damage to buildings and widespread travel disruption due to the bad weather.

Footage: Alasdair Skene

  • 09 Jan 2015
Go to next video: Storm leaves its mark on Scotland