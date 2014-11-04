Why wear a red poppy in November?

Video

Armistice Day recalls the sacrifice of those who served and died in war.

On the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month the nation stops in remembrance; many wear a red poppy.

This year also marks 100 years since the outbreak of World War One, the conflict which sparked the wearing of a poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

But has the act of wearing a poppy become a political statement?

BBC Scotland's Emma Ailes has been speaking to WWII veteran Harry Leslie Smith who believes it has: "It seems that the politicians are using it for a platform for their own self aggrandisement."

Ian McGregor, of Poppy Scotland, maintains this isn't the case: "I don't agree that it's a political symbol and I don't think the public regards it as a political symbol."