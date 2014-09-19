Video
Scottish referendum results: 'There'll be an English awakening'
Labour MP Jim Murphy says the referendum on Scottish independence will lead to "an English awakening" in politics.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell, Mr Murphy said: "Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff... there's a real sense of disconnect between the village of Westminster and real people's lives across the whole of the United Kingdom.
"So I think there'll be, if you like, an English awakening of how can they do politics differently in England as well."
