Salmond: 'Referendum is once in a generation opportunity'
SNP leader Alex Salmond has said the Scottish referendum is a "once in a generation opportunity".
Speaking to Andrew Marr he said that a simple majority, however close, would be accepted by both sides in the campaign and there would be a "generational" gap before another independence referendum.
The latest opinion polls ahead of the 18 September referendum have suggested the vote is too close to call.
14 Sep 2014
