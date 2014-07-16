Video

This video was recorded on Friday, 20 June

The Queen's Baton Relay arrived in South Ayrshire on Day 7 of its 40-day tour around Scotland ahead of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Baton bearer Hazel McFarlane carried it through Troon.

The ultra-runner, who last year became the first blind person to run the Glasgow to Edinburgh double marathon, was born with a degenerative eye condition and lost her sight completely in 2007.

BBC reporter Graham Stewart joined her during her baton walk.