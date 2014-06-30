Media player
The dog who helps save south of Scotland's red squirrels
A gamekeeper's dog is helping boost the success of a project to protect the south of Scotland's native red squirrels.
The efforts of the multi-agency trapping campaign have been bolstered by springer spaniel Rory who has learned to differentiate between red and grey squirrels.
His bark alerts the gamekeeper who then decides whether he needs to prepare to release the creature or destroy it humanely.
BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston reports on the battle to keep the region free of disease-carrying grey squirrels.
30 Jun 2014
