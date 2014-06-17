Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows killer deny Elaine Doyle murder
A man has been found guilty by majority verdict of murdering the teenager Elaine Doyle in Greenock in 1986.
John Docherty strangled the 16-year-old as she made her way home from a disco.
Footage released of a police interview shows Docherty denying murdering Elaine.
When asked: "What do you know about the murder of Elaine Doyle?", he replies, "Nothing, noting other than what I've read."
John Docherty will return to court for sentencing in August.
17 Jun 2014
