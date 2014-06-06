Allan Bryant
CCTV shows missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant

Police Scotland have released CCTV of the last known movements a man who has been missing since 3 November 2013.

The footage shows Allan Bryant leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes.

Detectives investigating the case have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them find Allan.

Footage: Police Scotland

  • 06 Jun 2014