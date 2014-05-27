Will of Andrew Cox
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soldiers' wills published online

The last wishes of 31,000 Scottish soldiers who died in conflict are being published online as part of the centenary of World War One.

The database of poignant letters includes the wills of soldiers from WW1, World War Two, the Boer War and the Korean War.

Among them are family members of several well-known Scots.

BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke has been to see them.

  • 27 May 2014