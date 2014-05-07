Fly-through of new sick kids hospital

Video

Work will begin on the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh in late 2014.

NHS Lothian has released an architects' impression of what the new building on the site of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh will look like.

Child, maternity and adult health care services will be brought together when the new building has been been completed.

Work is due to be complete by the summer of 2017.