Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish independence: First-time voters yet to be persuaded
The referendum on Scottish independence is the first time in a major poll, that 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote.
BBC Scotland has been following 50 teenagers for a project called Generation 2014 as the first-time voters consider how to cast their votes.
BBC Scotland correspondent James Cook has been talking to three of them in Inverness.
-
18 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-26634194/scottish-independence-first-time-voters-yet-to-be-persuadedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window