New bridge to connect Aviemore and Grantown on Spey

Plans to extend a steam railway from Aviemore to Grantown on Spey have taken a significant step forward.

One of the UK's largest cranes has been brought in to lift a railway bridge into place across the River Dulnain.

It is hoped the linking of the two Highland villages with the steam railway will bring millions of pounds to the local economy.

BBC Scotland's Craig Swan reports.

  • 14 Feb 2014