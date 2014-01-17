Police man talking to children
Stop and search more common in Scotland than in England

The first major study of the use of stop and search by police in Scotland has found that the tactic is used four times more often than in England and Wales.

Police Scotland say it is helping to cut crime. Critics say the claim is not proven.

BBC Scotland's home affairs correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.

