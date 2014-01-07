Media player
Battle over Culloden housing plan
A row has broken out over plans to create a new housing development close to the Culloden battlefield on the outskirts of Inverness.
Highland Council had refused permission for the scheme last year but the builders have won an appeal to the Scottish government.
BBC Scotland's Craig Anderson reports from the historic site.
07 Jan 2014
