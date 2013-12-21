Media player
Lockerbie father Jim Swire: 'Tell us the truth'
The father of a woman who was killed in the Lockerbie bombing has demanded British and US governments "tell the truth" about who was behind the attack.
Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life for the bombing. He died from cancer last year.
Dr Jim Swire, lost his daughter Flora when Pan-Am flight 103 exploded, but he does not believe Megrahi was responsible.
He told the BBC: "We have the right to know everything the government knows about who it was that killed our families."
21 Dec 2013
