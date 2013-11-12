Duke of Wellington statue wearing a traffic cone
Glasgow's Duke of Wellington statue to keep cone

Plans to end a long-standing tradition of placing a traffic cone on Glasgow's iconic Duke of Wellington statue have been dropped after a public backlash.

Glasgow City Council wanted to raise the statue's plinth as part of a £65,000 project to refurbish the monument which stands outside the Gallery of Modern Art.

  • 12 Nov 2013