Video

Kampung Baru is a small village in centre of the Kuala Lumpur. Surrounded on all sides by the capital's skyscrapers the protected enclave is a rare glimpse of traditional Malay life.

Queen's Baton Relay presenter Mark Beaumont visits the community to join in celebrations at a Kampung Baru wedding.

The Queen's Baton Relay arrived from Sri Lanka to spend two days in Malaysia, the seventh country in the 288-day adventure around the Commonwealth.