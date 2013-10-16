Video

Nobel Laureate Prof Peter Higgs has said he plans to retire for a second time at the age of 85 in 2014.

Prof Higgs and Francois Englert were awarded the Nobel Prize for physics earlier this month.

The Edinburgh University academic told BBC Scotland's science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald that he had turned down a knighthood in the millennium honours.

He said: "I actually didn't want any sort of title. I recently became a companion of honour but that's rather discreet; it's a couple of letters after your name."

Cern scientists used the Large Hadron Collider to create a particle consistent with the Higgs boson, which explains how matter attains its mass.