Wildcat
Saving 'Highland tigers' from extinction

Rare Scottish wildcats are to be bred in captivity and released into the wild as part of national action plan to save them from extinction.

Numbers of the animals are thought to have dwindled to just a few hundred.

Pure-bred wildcats are under threat from interbreeding with domestic and feral animals.

The new conservation strategy is the biggest attempt yet to preserve the species.

  • 24 Sep 2013
