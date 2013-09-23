Media player
Fruitful autumn expected for Scotland's berry pickers
The weather has been unseasonably warm and as a consequence there has been a bumper harvest of fruit.
Growers say it has been an incredible year in terms of the amount and quality of produce.
It is also gearing up to be a fruitful autumn for wild berry pickers.
BBC Scotland's Joanne Macaulay reports.
23 Sep 2013
