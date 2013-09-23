Strawberries
Fruitful autumn expected for Scotland's berry pickers

The weather has been unseasonably warm and as a consequence there has been a bumper harvest of fruit.

Growers say it has been an incredible year in terms of the amount and quality of produce.

It is also gearing up to be a fruitful autumn for wild berry pickers.

BBC Scotland's Joanne Macaulay reports.

