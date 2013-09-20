Video

A former MSP has been jailed for 12 months after he was found guilty of attacking three of his former wives and his step-daughter.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Bill Walker had shown a pattern of abusive behaviour in intimate relationships over a 28-year period.

The 71-year-old, from Alloa, had denied 23 charges of assault and one breach of the peace, but was found guilty of all charges.

Laura Bicker reports.