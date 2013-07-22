Media player
Skin cancer survivor: 'I was upset at myself'
Eight out of 10 men and nine out of 10 women diagnosed with the most dangerous form of skin cancer will now survive the disease, according to Cancer Research UK.
New research found that the improved survival rates are linked to early detection and better treatments.
Caroline Begg was diagnosed with skin cancer when she was just 26 years old. Now aged 33, she tells BBC Scotland about her shock - and anger - when she found out.
22 Jul 2013
