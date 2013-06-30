Two buildings demolished in Dundee
Dundee's two tallest buildings demolished

Two multi-storey tower blocks have been demolished in Dundee.

A church located between the buildings, which were both 25 storeys high, was left undamaged after the controlled explosions.

The removal of the buildings has significantly changed the Dundee skyline.

Andrew Anderson reports.

