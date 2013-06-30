Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dundee's two tallest buildings demolished
Two multi-storey tower blocks have been demolished in Dundee.
A church located between the buildings, which were both 25 storeys high, was left undamaged after the controlled explosions.
The removal of the buildings has significantly changed the Dundee skyline.
Andrew Anderson reports.
-
30 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window