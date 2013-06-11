Media player
CCTV shows roulette machine man smashing up betting shop
A man who assaulted two staff at a betting shop in Midlothian after losing heavily on a roulette machine has been given a life-long restriction order.
Mark Rutter, 40, pushed over the machine at the William Hill shop in Dalkeith last August before attacking staff.
Rutter was ordered to spend two years and eight months in jail, but will only be released when the Parole Board decides he is no longer a danger to the public.
11 Jun 2013
