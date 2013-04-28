Cigarette packets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cigarette display ban to come into force in Scotland

New laws governing the display of cigarettes and tobacco in large stores in Scotland will come into force on Monday.

The ban was challenged in court by retailers who said there was no evidence it would stop younger people from smoking.

Laura Bicker reports.

  • 28 Apr 2013
Go to next video: Are E-cigarettes safe?