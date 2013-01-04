Media player
Fireballs swing in Stonehaven at annual Hogmanay event
The annual fireball ceremony marked Hogmanay and the start of 2013 in north east Scotland.
Stonehaven Fireball Association organised the procession along the town's High Street to the harbour.
Footage: Florian Schumann
04 Jan 2013
