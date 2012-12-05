Bread rolls coming off the production line in a factory
What the Autumn Statement means for Scotland's economy

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has finished delivering his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons.

In an attempt to kick start the economy George Osborne has channelled more money towards investment but it will paid for by public spending cuts elsewhere.

BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent David Porter reports on what it means for Scotland with a report from a Glasgow bread factory.

  • 05 Dec 2012