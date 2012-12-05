Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What the Autumn Statement means for Scotland's economy
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has finished delivering his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons.
In an attempt to kick start the economy George Osborne has channelled more money towards investment but it will paid for by public spending cuts elsewhere.
BBC Scotland's Westminster correspondent David Porter reports on what it means for Scotland with a report from a Glasgow bread factory.
-
05 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-20614946/what-the-autumn-statement-means-for-scotland-s-economyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window