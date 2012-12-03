Amazon warehouse
Online shopping bonanza expected on Mega Monday

Online shoppers are expected to fill their baskets on so-called Mega Monday.

One big finance company has forecast its customers would spend more than £200,000 on the internet every minute.

The British Retail Consortium is warning that online shopping is damaging the traditional high street, but Allan Lyall of Amazon insisted it had improved the choice available to customers.

