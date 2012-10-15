First Minister Alex Salmond and Prime Minister David Cameron
Video

Scottish independence: Cameron and Salmond sign referendum deal

A deal setting out terms for a Scottish independence referendum has been signed by Prime Minister David Cameron and First Minister Alex Salmond.

The agreement, struck in Edinburgh, has paved the way for a vote in autumn 2014, with a single Yes/No question on Scotland leaving the UK.

It will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to take part in the ballot, as Norman Smith reports.

